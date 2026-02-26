Mom-son duo dupes woman of jewellery in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: A woman and her son have been arrested on charges of cheating a woman of 850g of gold jewellery, 120g of diamond jewellery and 2.5kg of silver articles.
The man got into a relationship with the victim and kept asking for her money citing various personal reasons. The police recovered two mobile phones and two two-wheelers from them.
The accused were identified as Sangeetha (53) and her sons Ankit (31) and Dilip. Sangeetha and Ankit have been arrested. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the family would target wives of businessmen and extort valuables from them. Dilip would also befriend women at bars and extort money from them.
According to the police, the three, who have been previously arrested twice, moved into an apartment complex at Purasawalkam five months ago. Sangeetha befriended the victim, who lived in the same building, by frequenting her house often with her son, who soon started a relationship with her. Under the pretext of needing money to pay his income tax and other business expenses, Dilip got the gold, diamonds and silver from the woman. Once she did not have any more jewellery to give, Dilip allegedly threatened to post their intimate photos online.
After the woman told her husband about the issue, Dilip fled. A search is on for Dilip who is suspected to have escaped to northern states.
2 die in a hit-and-run on way to work, lorry driver flees spot
Two contract-based welders working at the Chennai Airport were killed on the spot after an unidentified timber lorry rammed their motorcycle near Keerapakkam on Wednesday morning.
The deceased were identified as S Muthuprakash (32) and A Govindaraj (38), both from Nenmeli Pulleri village in Chengalpattu district. Police said the two were heading to work at Meenambakkam around 7am on the Chengalpattu-Thirukazhukundram road when the speeding lorry crashed into them. Both victims, who were wearing helmets, died on the spot. Thirukazhukundram police have registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the lorry driver.
Woman who killed drunk man for abusing his mom arrested
The Basin Bridge police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old woman on charges of assaulting a man who later died of injuries in Pulianthope. Police booked Kavya for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested her on Wednesday.
According to the police, the deceased was Shankar alias Sivakumar (40), an electrician from KP Park 11th Block, who lived with his mother Kuppu (65). On December 29 around 8pm, Kuppu was informed that her son, allegedly drunk, was seen picking up quarrels near KP Park 14th Block. The next morning, she found him unconscious and rushed him to a hospital where he died on December 31.