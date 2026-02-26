Mom-son duo dupes woman of jewellery in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: A woman and her son have been arrested on charges of cheating a woman of 850g of gold jewellery, 120g of diamond jewellery and 2.5kg of silver articles.

The man got into a relationship with the victim and kept asking for her money citing various personal reasons. The police recovered two mobile phones and two two-wheelers from them.

The accused were identified as Sangeetha (53) and her sons Ankit (31) and Dilip. Sangeetha and Ankit have been arrested. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the family would target wives of businessmen and extort valuables from them. Dilip would also befriend women at bars and extort money from them.

According to the police, the three, who have been previously arrested twice, moved into an apartment complex at Purasawalkam five months ago. Sangeetha befriended the victim, who lived in the same building, by frequenting her house often with her son, who soon started a relationship with her. Under the pretext of needing money to pay his income tax and other business expenses, Dilip got the gold, diamonds and silver from the woman. Once she did not have any more jewellery to give, Dilip allegedly threatened to post their intimate photos online.

After the woman told her husband about the issue, Dilip fled. A search is on for Dilip who is suspected to have escaped to northern states.