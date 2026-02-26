More farmers to get compensation for livestock loss in stray dog attacks in Erode, Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The state government has announced the second phase of relief for 498 farmers who lost their livestock to stray dogs in various districts, including Erode and Tiruppur.

"A fund of Rs 65,30,100 as relief has been allocated to 498 owners of 2,311 livestock that were killed due to stray dog bites in 11 districts of Tiruppur, Erode, Dindigul, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Pudukkottai and Tiruvannamalai," stated N Subbaiyan, Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, and Fishermen Welfare (AHDF and FW), in his order.

"This relief will be sent to the relevant District Collectors and will be disbursed. District Collectors should also check that the owners of the livestock have not been provided relief assistance under any other scheme,'" the GO added.

In the first phase, Rs 61.8 lakh was advanced by the state government from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund in mid-2025 after protests by farmers.

Thereafter, the farmers have been demanding the second phase of relief as stray dogs continued to kill their livestock.

Farmers also raised this request before the DMK election manifesto committee that recently visited Tiruppur.

Minister MP Saminathan, who requested the Chief Minister to provide relief, in a social media post, said, "On behalf of the farmers, I thank the CM and the Deputy CM for providing relief to the farmers who lost livestock to stray dogs."