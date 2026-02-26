Prisoners entitled to regular medical checkups and diet, says Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that prisoner is also a person and is entitled to periodical medical checkup under Article 21 of the Constitution, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Superintendent of Palayamkottai Central Prison to conduct master health checkup for all prisoners once in two years and ensure that the prison becomes a model prison in respecting the rights of prisoners with disabilities.

A bench of justices GR Swaminathan and R Kalaimathi further directed the Dean of Government Medical College, Tirunelveli, to immediately conduct a medical camp at the Palayamkottai prison to identify the prisoners who require treatment for diabetes.

The bench issued the directions on a petition filed by M Kalaiselvi seeking 28 days ordinary leave for her father M Murugesan (67) who is serving life imprisonment. The judges noted that Murugesan recently suffered amputation in his right leg owing to diabetes.

They opined that if his condition had been diagnosed well in advance and had there been suitable medical intervention and providing of appropriate diet, such a fate would not have befallen him at all.