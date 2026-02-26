Private dairies hike milk, curd prices by Rs 2-10 per litre amid rising procurement costs

CHENNAI: Consumers will have to shell out more for milk, curd, and buttermilk in the coming days, as three private dairy companies selling milk under the brand names Srinivasa, Jersey, and Thirumala have increased milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 10 a litre, depending on the variant, along with curd and buttermilk prices.

The revised prices will come into effect for Thirumala and Srinivasa milk from February 26, while the Jersey price hike came into effect on February 19. Notifications issued by the companies attributed the decision to higher milk procurement prices and escalating operational costs.

According to industry sources, private dairies are currently procuring milk from farmers at Rs 44 to Rs 46 a litre, as against Rs 34 a litre in January. Thus, the average procurement price is increased by Rs 10 to Rs 12 a litre. The companies decided to pay higher procurement rates in anticipation of a short supply of milk during the summer season and a surge in demand ahead of the general election in the state, sources added.

Thirumala Milk Products said the billing price of per litre of full cream milk has been increased from Rs 72 to Rs 76, standard milk from Rs 63 to Rs 68, and toned milk from Rs 52 to Rs 62. The price of a curd pouch (120 gram) has been raised from Rs 8.30 to Rs 10, buttermilk (180 ml) from Rs 6.25 to Rs 10, and lassi pouch (160 ml) from Rs 8 to Rs 10. The MRP will be higher by Rs 4 to Rs 6 per litre of milk depending on the variant of the milk.