R Nallakannu: Embodiment of probity in public life

CHENNAI: CPI leader R Nallakannu’s entire life stands as a shining example of uncompromising integrity.

In May 2019, in what appeared to be an act of bureaucratic apathy, the veteran leader was asked to vacate the rental apartment allotted to him by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in T Nagar as the building had to be demolished for reconstruction.

Nallakannu, a freedom fighter and a politician for decades with friendly relations with chief ministers and all senior political party leaders, did not try to exert any influence to either complain or avail alternative accommodation. The leader, who was 93 then and had lost his wife three years earlier, quietly vacated the house where he had lived since 2007 by paying a monthly rent of Rs 5,700. He moved in with one of his daughters, who lived in a rented house in KK Nagar.

The incident, after it came to light, caused public and political outcry. When media asked Nallakannu about the incident, he acknowledged that it was agonising, but added that he did not have any issue with government not allotting another house for him. However, he insisted that the government provide alternative housing for the family members of late Congress minister P Kakkan who were also evicted.

The way the leader handled the incident was typical of how he conducted himself all through his public life. Politics, for him, was never about grabbing power or enriching himself — it was a means to organise, mobilise, and fight for the voiceless.