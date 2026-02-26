Sri Lankan refugees at Vaniyar dam urge TN govt for home renovations, new housing units

DHARMAPURI: Sri Lankan refugees of the rehabilitation camps at Vaniyar dam have urged the administration to offer aid in the renovation of the houses in the camps and allocate new homes for families.

The rehabilitation camp in Vaniyar dam is home to 240 Sri Lankan refugee families who shifted here in the early 80s, following turmoil in their island countries. Four decades ago, these families were provided with housing units and basic amenities.

These refugees have adapted to life here and also work as labourers in parts of Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. However, now with a population of 724 in these camps, the housing situation is overcrowded. These residents are urging the state governments for aid in renovating their homes. With the influx of new families, they also urged for new housing units.

B Mattew from the Vaniyar camps told TNIE, "At present there are over 200 units here, each house here accommodates at least two families. In rare cases, there are situations where three families have been living in a unit. The houses are also severely dilapidated, and we require renovation. But as daily wage labourers supporting large families, we are unable to support the renovation works. We urge the administration and the state governments' aid."