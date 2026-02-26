Tata Motors, VOC Port to pilot green hydrogen trucks in Thoothukudi cargo operations

CHENNAI: Tata Motors has signed a memorandum of understanding with V O Chidambaranar Port Authority to deploy 40 green hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) powered prime movers at the port, marking one of India’s earliest attempts to use hydrogen trucks in port cargo operations.

Under the MoU, signed in the presence of Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Tata Motors will begin trials with a hydrogen-powered prime mover, followed by phased deployment of H2-ICE vehicles over the next two years. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will fund the project

Susanta Kumar Purohit, chairperson of the port authority, said the partnership was a 'transformative step' in the port’s push towards net-zero emissions.

He added that the port is planning a 2-MW electrolyser and a dedicated hydrogen refuelling station to support the phased induction of hydrogen trucks, alongside other green-fuel initiatives aimed at building a local hydrogen ecosystem.

Rajesh Kaul, vice-president and business head for trucks at Tata Motors, said the collaboration would help test the commercial viability of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks in real-world port operations.

“This pilot will help assess pathways to total cost of ownership parity and support India’s transition to cleaner port-led logistics,” he said.

The fleet will be based on Tata Motors’ Prima 55-tonne prime mover platform, adapted for hydrogen internal combustion technology for use in high-load cargo handling applications.