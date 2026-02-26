Thootukudi school clash resolved as victim’s family agrees to withdraw police complaint after meeting

THOOTHUKUDI: Nearly a week after clashes broke out between two groups of students of an aided school in Sathankulam, in which a class 11 boy from a Scheduled Caste was attacked by BC students, a peace meeting was held in the Sathankulam taluk office on Wednesday and the victim family agreed to withdraw the police complaint.

Sources said the SC boy suffered injuries in a clash that broke out between classmates on the school campus on February 19, and was admitted to Sathankulam GH. Following a complaint from the parents of the victim, the Thattarmadam police registered a case against five students who belong to BC communities, and the school management on February 23.

Since parents of BC students expressed concerns that their education and future would be affected as case has been booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, district administration convened a peace meeting with both sides in front of the tahsildar.

The tahsildar, who did not wish to be identified, said that parents of both sides, school headmaster and teachers, and police attended the meeting. The parents of the five students, who had assaulted the victim, tendered an apology following which the boy’s parents agreed to withdraw the complaint, considering the future of the students. Both sides shook hands as a mark of compromise. Sources said the FIR may be quashed through court procedure.