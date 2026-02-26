Tirunelveli youth in Balveer Singh case arrested for alleged ganja possession

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI: A 21-year-old male, who was one among the torture victims of former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh, was arrested by VK Puram police in Tirunelveli for allegedly possessing ganja on Wednesday.

People’s Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne alleged that police foisted the case on the youth because he has challenged Singh’s appeal in the torture case. According to sources, a patrol team of VK Puram police spotted a group of persons allegedly trying to sell ganja to students near a school on Tuesday (February 24).

Police detained Sriramakrishnan on the spot and, during enquiry, recovered 35 gram of ganja from him. Based on his alleged statement, police arrested Santhosh (21), who is a victim in the torture case, and Nambirajan (22) were arrested on Wednesday. Cases were registered against them under NDPS Act and Juvenile Justice Act. Meanwhile, Henri Tiphagne released a video condemning the police action.

“The district police, including the Superintendent of Police, are siding with IPS officer Balveer Singh and filed false cases against Santhosh, who had moved the Madurai Bench of Madras HC seeking action”.

Henri said the police department must investigate Balveer’s role in the ganja case, and take strict disciplinary action against him if he is found guilty, and ensure justice is delivered to the victim.

Tirunelveli Police denied his charges. In a press release issued on Wednesday evening, police said their action was strictly in accordance with law and was aimed at preventing sale of narcotic substances to students. The information being circulated on social media attempting to misrepresent the incident is false and baseless, police added.