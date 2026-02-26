TN leaders pay tributes to Nallakannu; recall his lifelong struggle for social justice

CHENNAI: Cutting across party lines, leaders paid tributes to R Nallakannu on Wednesday.

Recalling DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s fondness for Nallakannu, Stalin quoted him as saying: “Though I do not have proper vision in one eye, I have another in my heart, that is Nallakannu.” Stalin said Nallakannu always showed warmth and affection. “I made it a practice to meet him on his birthday and get his blessings,” the CM said.

CPI general secretary D Raja said his legacy will continue to strengthen the struggle for a secular, democratic and socialist India. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the passing of Nallakannu is a great loss to the working class. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said the centre should honour him with Bharat Ratna.

MDMK leader Vaiko, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, DMK MP Kanimozhi, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MNM leader Kamal Hassan and TVK chief Vijay also paid tributes.