TN lowers qualifying marks for disabled TET candidates

CHENNAI: The state government has reduced the minimum qualifying marks for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Papers I and II from 50% to 40%, bringing them on par with candidates belonging to SC/ST communitiies.

As per the G.O, the decision was taken following a recommendation from the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently Abled, which pointed out that similar relaxations are being extended to PwD candidates in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

The revision is also in line with guidelines issued by the National Council for Teacher Education to ensure equitable access for PwD candidates in teacher eligibility tests.

The move comes a month after the state revised the qualifying marks for backward and marginalised communities in TNTET. While candidates belonging to Backward Classes, Backward Class Muslims, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities require 50% (75/150) to qualify, for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyars and Scheduled Tribes it is 40% (60 marks).