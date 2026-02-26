TNPGCL berths ship carrying 74K tonnes of coal for Udangudi thermal power plant

The Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation (TNPGCL) successfully berthed the coal laden ship from Vizag at the Kallamozhi offshore captive coal jetty in its maiden attempt to supply coal to the Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant which is yet to be inaugurated.

The cargo vessel which ferried 74000 tonnes of coal had been berthed with the guidance of Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) after obtaining all statutory clearances from various central and state agencies.

The Kallamozhi offshore jetty is Asia's first facility which is located 7.9 km off the coast. TNPGCL has constructed a 555-metre-long and 24-metre-wide main berth capable of handling two coal-laden vessels.

The cargo was unloaded into the hopper, which fed it to a closed conveyor system and reached the crushing unit in thermal power plant, for the test trial.