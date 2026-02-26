TVK leaders voice concern over delayed alliance panel ahead of Assembly polls

CHENNAI: Senior leaders who recently joined Vijay’s TVK have expressed concern over the delay in forming a formal committee for possible alliance discussions ahead of the Assembly elections.

Without a recognised panel, there is no clear channel for communication with parties, especially smaller regional outfits, they said.

They also claimed that access to the top leadership, including Vijay and general secretary N Anand continues to remain limited, and only a few close members are able to reach them easily.

A senior leader from one of the central districts said contesting all 234 constituencies alone would be a big challenge for a fledgling party like the TVK.

“Managing nominations, daily expenses, booth work, and vote counting requires strong support at the ground level. Experienced alliance partners could help in these areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior politician who heads a small party having influence in about 15 to 20 constituencies in the central districts told TNIE, “I had approached a state-level TVK leader for an alliance 45 days ago.” He claimed that the leader promised to discuss the matter with the high command, but has not responded yet.

TVK functionaries also expressed concern that despite talk of forming a coalition government, no party has publicly shown interest in aligning with TVK so far. “If a panel had been announced earlier, at least preliminary talks could have been initiated and a TVK-led alliance might have taken shape,” they added.