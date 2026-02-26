Two captive elephants from Anamalai Tiger Reserve brought to Chadivayal elephant camp

COIMBATORE: Two captive elephants, including a wild-turned-male captive that had earlier killed four people, were brought to the newly opened Chadivayal elephant camp in Boluvampatti on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old male elephant 'Muthu,' along with 17-year-old female elephant 'Cauvery,' were shifted from the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in the Ulanthy forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to the Chadivayal camp in forest department trucks around 11.30 pm. After special poojas, the duo were taken inside the camp, which was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on December 30, 2025.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department had named the wild elephant 'Muthu,' which was earlier nicknamed ‘Arisi Raja’ by local residents as it was attracted to the smell of rice. The elephant was captured at Arthanaripalayam near Pollachi on November 14, 2019, after it had killed four people, including an eight-year-old girl.