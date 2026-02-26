US Edge AI firm embedUR deepens Chennai bet with ModelNova launch, Rs 500-crore Tamil Nadu push

CHENNAI: US-headquartered embedded systems and Edge AI company embedUR systems has unveiled ModelNova, a next-generation Edge AI platform ecosystem, alongside a dedicated Edge Intelligence Center in Chennai, reinforcing the city’s growing role as a global engineering hub for embedded and on-device intelligence.
The new centre, with capacity for 100 engineers, forms part of the company’s Rs 500-crore investment commitment in Tamil Nadu over five years.
The launch marks the third phase of embedUR’s expansion in the state and underlines its shift from project-led services to platform and intellectual property creation, according to founder and chief executive Rajesh Subramaniam.
At the heart of the announcement is ModelNova, a library of ready-to-deploy Edge AI models and datasets, coupled with Fusion Studio, a desktop environment for training, labelling and customising models.
Together, the tools are designed to compress development cycles and accelerate the shift of embedded AI from proof-of-concept to production.
“ModelNova and Fusion Studio can reduce development time by up to 75%, enabling teams to move faster from idea to deployment,” said Subramanian.
“By anchoring our platform and IP creation in Tamil Nadu, we are positioning the state as a core node in our global innovation strategy,” he added, citing the availability of deep technical talent and policy stability as key factors.
As part of its India growth roadmap, the company plans to raise its engineering headcount from about 400 to more than 550 by the end of 2026.
The Chennai facility will anchor high-value R&D, including hardware-aware AI optimisation and platform engineering across multiple silicon architectures.