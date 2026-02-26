US Edge AI firm embedUR deepens Chennai bet with ModelNova launch, Rs 500-crore Tamil Nadu push

CHENNAI: US-headquartered embedded systems and Edge AI company embedUR systems has unveiled ModelNova, a next-generation Edge AI platform ecosystem, alongside a dedicated Edge Intelligence Center in Chennai, reinforcing the city’s growing role as a global engineering hub for embedded and on-device intelligence.

The new centre, with capacity for 100 engineers, forms part of the company’s Rs 500-crore investment commitment in Tamil Nadu over five years.

The launch marks the third phase of embedUR’s expansion in the state and underlines its shift from project-led services to platform and intellectual property creation, according to founder and chief executive Rajesh Subramaniam.

At the heart of the announcement is ModelNova, a library of ready-to-deploy Edge AI models and datasets, coupled with Fusion Studio, a desktop environment for training, labelling and customising models.

Together, the tools are designed to compress development cycles and accelerate the shift of embedded AI from proof-of-concept to production.