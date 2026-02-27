45 bizowners hold stir slamming operations in Dharmapuri new bus stand

B Sundar, a shopkeeper in the old bus stand, said, "It is not only the businesses that are affected but has left the commuters most distressed. Most of them arrive at Dharmapuri to avail health care, education and business centred around the old bus stand. But the abrupt shift has left people muddled and decreased the connectivity. Restoring operations at the old bus stand would benefit people."

The Dharmapuri New Bus Stand was inaugurated virtually earlier this month by the Chief Minister MK Stalin on February 5. Five days after the opening, a portion of the bus operations had been in the old bus stand, specifically buses bound for Chennai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Harur, Uthangarai, among others.

For the past three weeks, numerous petitions have been filed with the administration, municipality, Regional Transport Office, seeking restoration of operations at the new bus stand. Last week, another strike was also held.



Dharmapuri police told TNIE that over 45 protesting businessmen were detained, and cases will be registered against them.