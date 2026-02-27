50K kids of construction workers across TN to get skill training in cutting-edge tech

CHENNAI: In a major push to enhance employability among children of construction workers, the Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction (TAC), under the state labour department, has initiated steps to provide online skill training to 50,000 students across the state.

The academy has floated tenders inviting eligible trainers to conduct six-month online skill upgradation courses in 40 disciplines for higher education students, dependents of workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board (TNCWWB).

According to sources, the initiative aims at bridging the gap between conventional academic education and evolving industry requirements. The programme is aimed at equipping students from economically vulnerable construction worker families with industry-relevant skills aligned with the demands of the digital era.

The selected training provider will be required to deliver courses through a dedicated Learning Management System (LMS), accessible via web and mobile applications. The platform must provide round-the-clock access, high-definition pre-recorded video lessons with animations, trainee dashboards, and toll-free academic and technical support. Authorities have specified that screen-recorded or freely available online content will not be permitted.