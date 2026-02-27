After days of protest, guest lecturers’ pay hiked by Rs 5000 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After 17 consecutive days of boycott and statewide protests by guest lecturers, the state government on Thursday announced a hike of Rs 5,000 in their consolidated monthly pay, raising it to Rs 30,000 with effect from March 1. The higher education department has issued a Government Order (G.O.), dated February 25, in this regard.
Higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan said the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has always focused on the welfare of people and the hike will be implemented for guest lecturers working in arts and science colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnic colleges as well.
For more than two weeks, 8,800 guest lecturers working in 183 government arts and science colleges had abstained from academic duties, demanding a substantial pay revision. The agitating guest lecturers, who currently receive Rs 25,000 per month, have been demanding Rs 57,700 per month on a par with the entry-level salary of the assistant professors.
As per the G.O., the consolidated monthly pay for 8,741 guest lecturers in arts and science colleges (shift I and II) has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Similarly, 319 guest lecturers temporarily appointed in government engineering colleges will also now receive Rs 30,000 per month, up from Rs 25,000. In government polytechnic colleges, 586 guest lecturers will see their pay rise from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.
In total, 9,646 temporary teachers will benefit from the revision. The pay enhancement will result in an additional annual financial commitment of approximately Rs 53 crore for the state government.
Though the guest lecturers have stalled their protest after the hike, they are not happy with what they have been offered.
V Thangaraj, state president of Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association, said the hike offers “relief but not satisfaction.” He said that Tamil Nadu continues to pay one of the lowest honorariums to guest lecturers compared to other states. According to the association, states such as Delhi, Kerala, Haryana and Punjab provide the UGC-recommended monthly salary of Rs 50,000, and in some cases Rs 57,700 under the principle of equal pay for equal work. Puducherry pays Rs 40,000 per month.
“We have temporarily suspended the protest in the interest of students, but will continue to press for a higher pay revision. Our workload is the same as assistant professors, at times we are assigned additional duties also, but we are paid only Rs 30,000 while their salary along with other benefits come to over Rs 1 lakh,” said Thangaraj. They have also urged the government to treat the 17-day protest period as duty days.
Meanwhile, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, pointing out that UGC has fixed the pay of guest lecturers in colleges at Rs 57,700, said the hike reflected the DMK government’s “arrogant attitude” and its continued attempt to deceive teachers.