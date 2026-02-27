After days of protest, guest lecturers’ pay hiked by Rs 5000 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After 17 consecutive days of boycott and statewide protests by guest lecturers, the state government on Thursday announced a hike of Rs 5,000 in their consolidated monthly pay, raising it to Rs 30,000 with effect from March 1. The higher education department has issued a Government Order (G.O.), dated February 25, in this regard.

Higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan said the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has always focused on the welfare of people and the hike will be implemented for guest lecturers working in arts and science colleges, engineering colleges and polytechnic colleges as well.

For more than two weeks, 8,800 guest lecturers working in 183 government arts and science colleges had abstained from academic duties, demanding a substantial pay revision. The agitating guest lecturers, who currently receive Rs 25,000 per month, have been demanding Rs 57,700 per month on a par with the entry-level salary of the assistant professors.

As per the G.O., the consolidated monthly pay for 8,741 guest lecturers in arts and science colleges (shift I and II) has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Similarly, 319 guest lecturers temporarily appointed in government engineering colleges will also now receive Rs 30,000 per month, up from Rs 25,000. In government polytechnic colleges, 586 guest lecturers will see their pay rise from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

In total, 9,646 temporary teachers will benefit from the revision. The pay enhancement will result in an additional annual financial commitment of approximately Rs 53 crore for the state government.