As election ‘heat’ rises, ECI urged to curb peak-hour campaigning in TN

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu heading towards a high-octane election season, public health experts have called for standard operating procedures (SOPs) for managing large public gatherings during the summer, warning that heat exposure could pose serious risks to voters and political workers.

Former WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said authorities must move beyond advisories and institutionalise heat safety protocols. She stressed on the need for detailed SOPs covering crowd management, medical preparedness, hydration and timing of events.

Swaminathan also told TNIE that she would write to the National Disaster Management Authority and the State Disaster Management Authority urging close monitoring during the election period, particularly since Tamil Nadu has already declared heat as a state disaster.

“We know that heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense. Large gatherings in peak afternoon hours significantly increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly among the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

In 2024, during an airshow, six people died of heat-related causes in Chennai, which show the dangers of mass outdoor events during peak heat,” she said, adding that simple administrative measures like rescheduling events, ensuring shade, water and medical readiness can prevent avoidable health emergencies. Environmental group Poovulagin Nanbargal has formally written to Chief Election Commissioner seeking urgent safeguards.