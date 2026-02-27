Centre pilots CBDC-based food subsidy plan in Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced that the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based food subsidy distribution system will be expanded nationwide after successful pilot implementation in select regions.

The minister was speaking at the launch of the digital currency-based food subsidy distribution facility under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana at Kamban Kalaiarangam in Puducherry. The pilot project is being implemented in coordination with the Puducherry government, Reserve Bank of India, Public Financial Management System and Canara Bank.

The scheme, initially piloted in Ahmedabad, has now been introduced in Puducherry.

Under the initiative, subsidies will be credited directly to beneficiaries’ digital wallets in the form of CBDC tokens. These tokens can be used exclusively to purchase entitled food grain from authorised merchants and fair price shops.