Contempt plea against DVAC for lack of FIR in KN Nehru case

CHENNAI: AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai has filed a contempt of court petition seeking to punish director (in-charge) of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) AT Duraikumar for wilful disobedience of the Madras High Court’s order to register an FIR in connection with the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the recruitment of 2,538 posts in the Municipal Administration and Water Supplies department.

The petition stated that a representation was submitted to the DVAC for registration of the case based on the order of the court. “The continued inaction on the part of the respondents amounts to wilful disobedience of the order of the court and constitutes civil contempt,” the petition alleged.

It stated that the respondents have deliberately refrained from registering FIR against Minister K N Nehru under extraneous considerations and political influence, thereby defeating the very purpose of the order of the court.

In order to uphold the majesty of law and ensure a fair and impartial probe, it would be just and necessary for the court to direct an independent agency to register the FIR and proceed in accordance with the law.