Decision will be taken on plea to hold single phase polls in Tamil Nadu: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CHENNAI: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday said parties in Tamil Nadu have suggested holding Assembly polls in a single phase and a decision on it would be taken after considering all the factors.

The Election Commission's decision over 'phases for polls' will be known once the election schedule is announced, he said addressing a press conference here.

On the recently concluded SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, he lauded it as a model for country and a great success.

The top poll official assured amenities in 75,000 polling stations across the state.

On the vote counting exercise, he said that mandatory VVPAT counting shall take place and even after counting is over, any candidate, on fee payment, can match EVM with VVPAT during next 7 days.

Amongst the new initiatives, one major was that postal ballots will be counted 2 rounds before the EVM rounds.