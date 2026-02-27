Expelled AIADMK leader, former CM O.Panneerselvam formally joins DMK

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), marking a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

O. Panneerselvam was inducted into the party at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin. Large numbers of supporters of Panneerselvam gathered outside the venue since morning, raising slogans.

Panneerselvam, a three-time Chief Minister who rose through the ranks of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has been politically isolated following prolonged leadership disputes within the party after the demise of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa. A trusted confidant of Jayalalithaa, after unsuccessfully struggling for over three years to join his parent outfit again, joined the DMK.

His switch is widely seen as a major realignment in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

The development comes after former AIADMK Minister and sitting MLA R. Vaithilingam resigned from the Assembly on January 21 and subsequently joined the DMK in Chennai.