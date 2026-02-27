Fire threat looms as farmers leave smoking ropes to keep gaurs at bay in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Farmers in the district have come up with a solution to prevent Indian gaurs from entering their coconut and mango plantations. Their approach involves burning jute ropes and fastening the other end to tree branches. They claim this method has been successful in driving the animals away.
Sources said several hundred acres of mango and coconut plantations are spread across areas like Gopalpatti, Kanavaipatti, Kurumbapatti, Semmedu, and Vettaikaranpudur. Over the past few months, these plantations have been repeatedly targeted by Indian gaurs. Reports suggest that more than two dozen incidents have occurred in these locations within the last six months.
Speaking to TNIE, former president of Thimmanallur panchayat T Kavitha explained the problems faced by the farmers. She said, "In Thimmanallur, we manage several stretches of mango plantations nestled near the base of the Karanthamalai hills. These areas often experience visits from wildlife, with Indian gaurs being the most frequent intruders.
To address this issue, farmers and workers have traditionally relied on tying old sarees at different points. While this approach worked for a short period, the animals soon figured out how to navigate past these temporary obstacles."
She added, "More recently, some farmers have adopted a different technique. They burn jute ropes until only red embers remain. The continuous emission of smoke from these embers discourages the gaurs from entering the farmland."
Marunoothu panchayat secretary N Jayakrishnan said, "Mango plantation owners, in particular, have adopted these practices, as gaurs not only harm the saplings but also disrupt their development during the flowering stage."
Mango farmers from the villages of Ezhukottam, S Kodai, Othakadai, and Uluppakudi are also facing the same challenges. Speaking to TNIE, former Dindigul District Forest Officer PM Rajkumar said, "Lighting a fire at the end of a rope might have activated this natural survival instinct, causing wild animals to run away. However, caution is essential, as any embers from such a fire could potentially ignite another blaze in the surrounding trees of the district."