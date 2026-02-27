Fire threat looms as farmers leave smoking ropes to keep gaurs at bay in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Farmers in the district have come up with a solution to prevent Indian gaurs from entering their coconut and mango plantations. Their approach involves burning jute ropes and fastening the other end to tree branches. They claim this method has been successful in driving the animals away.

Sources said several hundred acres of mango and coconut plantations are spread across areas like Gopalpatti, Kanavaipatti, Kurumbapatti, Semmedu, and Vettaikaranpudur. Over the past few months, these plantations have been repeatedly targeted by Indian gaurs. Reports suggest that more than two dozen incidents have occurred in these locations within the last six months.

Speaking to TNIE, former president of Thimmanallur panchayat T Kavitha explained the problems faced by the farmers. She said, "In Thimmanallur, we manage several stretches of mango plantations nestled near the base of the Karanthamalai hills. These areas often experience visits from wildlife, with Indian gaurs being the most frequent intruders.