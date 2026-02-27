Goldsmith unit explosion at Sowcarpet: Owner succumbs at hospital

CHENNAI: After the explosion at a goldsmith workshop at Sowcarpet, the owner of the unit who was among the seven injured, died at Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital late on Wednesday night.

The deceased man has been identified as Suman Pal. He had sustained at least 40% burns in the explosion triggered by a gas leak.

Police sources said preliminary inquiry suggests that gas got accumulated inside the unit. “One of the workers had switched on the hand-held blow torches, which could have triggered the blast. Forensic analysis is underway,” he said.

The fire was put out in an hour and electricity was cut off for a while, police said.