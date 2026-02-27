Haunted by past, DMK likely to resist Congress’s pressure for more seats ahead of TN Assembly elections

CHENNAI: A few months back, not many expected the DMK-led alliance, which has remained intact and has sailed smoothly since 2019, to run into rough weather ahead of the crucial Assembly elections. The tension, coupled with intense speculations, started with the emergence of discordant voices from within the Congress with a section of leaders demanding 45 seats to contest, which is 20 more than what the party contested as part of the alliance in 2021.

The maximalist demand is perceived to be the result of the national party’s intent to reassert its position as the third major party in Tamil Nadu, besides the two Dravidian parties, and its increased bargaining power is due to a potential alternative it saw in Vijay’s TVK.

With the seat-sharing between the DMK and TNCC expected to be sealed within the next few days, a look at DMK’s numbers from the past elections shows why the party cannot concede significantly more seats to its allies.

The reason for the prolonged stalemate this time is said to be the DMK’s keenness to contest anywhere between 165 and 170 and certainly not less than 165 seats to ensure a comfortable majority on its own and also to accommodate enough number of deserving candidates from its own party.

In 2021, DMK contested in 173 seats on its own and made its smaller partners to contest from the DMK’s rising son symbol taking the total to 188. Since 1967, DMK has contested below the 165 mark only thrice. In fact, if it contests in just 165 seats, that will be the fourth lowest for the party.