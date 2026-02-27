Over 4,000 pilgrims from TN set sail for Katchatheevu to participate in two-day St Antony's Church festival

Over 4,000 Indian pilgrims set sail for the Katchatheevu islet to take part in the annual two-day festival at the St Antony's Church. The ceremonies will start at 4 pm today with a flag-hoisting ceremony.

'Way of the Cross' procession and a late-night chariot festival will also take place. Notably, the statue of the patron saint will be carried around the shrine by Sri Lankan Navy personnel.

On Saturday morning, a Special High Mass will be conducted by the Bishops of Jaffna and Colombo in both Tamil and Sinhala.

The festival will conclude with the lowering of the flag, following which the Indian pilgrims will return.

It is believed that in 1913, fishermen established the St. Anthony’s Church in a thatched hut in Katchatheevu to seek blessings for an abundant catch and protection from storms, before heading to sea.