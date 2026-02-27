Roadblocks cleared, Tamil Nadu’s longest flyover construction back on track

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the state’s longest four-lane elevated road, spanning 13.3 km from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi at a cost of RS 2,100. The travel time for motorists covering the 13.3 km stretch is expected to come down from the current 60 minutes to just 15 minutes, besides easing congestion at major junctions along the route.

The project which had been stalled for two months due to legal hurdles has now been put back on track after the Bhopal-based Buildcon Limited which had moved the Madras High Court challenging the award of contract to Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions Limited failed to approach the state government for reconsideration of its tender.

Buildcon had informed the court that it quoted a lower price than the successful bidder but was not considered for the project.

Official sources from the state highways department told TNIE the high court had directed Buildcon to submit its representation to the government within five days of the order and instructed the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA), the implementing agency, to take a decision within 10 days.

Until then, TNSHA was restrained from issuing the work order to KNR Constructions. “Since Buildcon did not submit any application as directed by the court, the work order has now been issued and the project has been launched,” said a senior highways official.