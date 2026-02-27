Sr Ramadoss plans to join a Dravidian bloc before February 28

Amid speculation over the alliance choice of the faction led by Ramadoss, a consultative meeting was held at Thailapuram in Villupuram on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Ramadoss. Working president Srikanthi Ramadoss, honorary president G K Mani, general secretary Muralisankar, professor Theeran and MLA R Arul were among those present.

Speaking to reporters, Ramadoss said, “This is a consultative meeting with district secretaries and state-level office-bearers of the party. It has been convened to seek their views on how to work during the elections and what strategies should be adopted.”

“We could not decide today (Thursday) regarding the alliance. The time for that has not yet come. The alliance will be with Dravidian parties. An announcement on which alliance we will join will be made by February 28,” he said.