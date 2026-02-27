Tamil Nadu government notifies policy to regulate pet boardings

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a comprehensive policy to regulate pet boarding facilities across the state. The order, issued by the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare department recently, lays down uniform standards covering registration, infrastructure, staffing, veterinary care and accountability.

The policy follows directions from the Madras High Court in writ petitions, filed by animal welfare activists Antony Clement Rubin and M Vignesh, seeking regulation of commercial pet boarding centres. Acting on the court’s directive, the government approved the framework proposed by the Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB).

Rubin told TNIE the policy aims to safeguard the physical and psychological well-being of animals housed in commercial facilities. “It applies to commercial boarding centres, dog training establishments and pet grooming centres operating within Tamil Nadu. Of late, these facilities have mushroomed and were unregulated. There were complaints of animal abuse and even pet deaths. Now, Tamil Nadu has become the first state to bring in regulations.”

Under the new norms, all boarding facilities must register with TNAWB and renew their licence every two years. Home boarding is explicitly prohibited. Facilities must also maintain detailed records of pets and owners, including Aadhaar details and vaccination certificates. The policy mandates CCTV surveillance across boarding premises with footage retention for at least 45 days. Sedatives to suppress noise or induce sleep are banned, and breeding activities within boarding centres are strictly prohibited.