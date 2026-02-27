Tamil Nadu govt inaugurates statues of former president and freedom fighters

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Thursday, unveiled statues of various leaders and eminent personalities through video conference on behalf of Tamil Development and Information department.

As per a release, Stalin unveiled a statue of former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh at Tiruttani. Also, he unveiled a statue and a memorial auditorium for Mayuram Munsif Vedanayagam Pillai, who authored the first Tamil novel. The statue was constructed at a cost of Rs 4.70 crore at Mayiladuthurai.

A statue of freedom fighter Thiyagi Saminagappan Padaiyatchi, constructed at a cost of Rs 44.40 lakh at Mayiladuthurai, was also unveiled.

A statue of freedom fighter Thiyagi V Nadimuthu Pillai, constructed at a cost of Rs 38 lakh at Pattukkottai, was unveiled.

Further, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for a memorial pillar mandapam to commemorate 22 martyrs who lost their lives in Salem Prison. The memorial will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore in Salem.

“In order to honour and commemorate eminent personalities of Tamil Nadu the Department of Information and Public Relations has been establishing memorials, statues, auditoriums, memorial pillars, and monuments. These memorial structures are being maintained and preserved in an exemplary manner to highlight their invaluable contributions to Tamil society,” the release added.