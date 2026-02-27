Tamil Nadu launches first 'Dark Sky Park' in Kolli Hills to boost astro-tourism

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday launched its first Dark Sky Park at the Ariyur Shola Reserve Forest in Kolli Hills of Namakkal district, positioning the State as an emerging astro-tourism destination.

Inaugurated by Forest Minister R S Rajakannappan remotely from Chennai, the park will enable clear observation of celestial bodies such as stars, planets, milky way galaxy and the moon.

With its elevated terrain, dense forest cover and minimal urban light disturbance, Kolli Hills was identified as an ideal location after detailed ecological and sky visibility assessments.

Set up at a cost of Rs 1 crore, the facility is equipped with three advanced telescopes and solar-powered infrastructure to support sustainable operations. The centre will also function during daytime hours to promote scientific literacy and astronomy awareness among students, researchers and the public.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department said the initiative reflects Tamil Nadu’s effort to blend conservation with responsible nature tourism.

“By integrating conservation, education and regulated visitor access, the Dark Sky Park model strengthens both environmental stewardship and local livelihood opportunities,” she said.

Namakkal DFO Madhavi Yadav told TNIE the site is perfect for night-sky observation.

“Nearly a radius of about 1.5 km around the site remains free from artificial light owing to the surrounding reserve forest area. In addition, the higher altitude and natural terrain act as a protective barrier against external light interference, ensuring optimal dark-sky conditions,” she said.