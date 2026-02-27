Tamil Nadu launches first 'Dark Sky Park' in Kolli Hills to boost astro-tourism

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday launched its first Dark Sky Park at the Ariyur Shola Reserve Forest in Kolli Hills of Namakkal district, positioning the State as an emerging astro-tourism destination.
Inaugurated by Forest Minister R S Rajakannappan remotely from Chennai, the park will enable clear observation of celestial bodies such as stars, planets, milky way galaxy and the moon.
With its elevated terrain, dense forest cover and minimal urban light disturbance, Kolli Hills was identified as an ideal location after detailed ecological and sky visibility assessments.
Set up at a cost of Rs 1 crore, the facility is equipped with three advanced telescopes and solar-powered infrastructure to support sustainable operations. The centre will also function during daytime hours to promote scientific literacy and astronomy awareness among students, researchers and the public.
Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department said the initiative reflects Tamil Nadu’s effort to blend conservation with responsible nature tourism.
“By integrating conservation, education and regulated visitor access, the Dark Sky Park model strengthens both environmental stewardship and local livelihood opportunities,” she said.
Namakkal DFO Madhavi Yadav told TNIE the site is perfect for night-sky observation.
“Nearly a radius of about 1.5 km around the site remains free from artificial light owing to the surrounding reserve forest area. In addition, the higher altitude and natural terrain act as a protective barrier against external light interference, ensuring optimal dark-sky conditions,” she said.
She added that the location enjoys clear skies for nearly six months in a year, and the centre will typically operate from January 15 to June 15 and remain closed during the monsoon season.
On visitor safety, Madhavi said robust arrangements have been put in place.
“A watchtower has been constructed approximately 20 metres from the Dark Sky Park site, where one frontline forest staff member is stationed during night hours to ensure the safety of visitors and protection of assets created. If need arises more staff will be stationed.
"Moreover, CCTV cameras have been installed at the site for continuous monitoring. Two Eco-Development Committee (EDC) members will also be deployed to facilitate visitors and assist in operational management,” she said.
Sahu said structured stargazing sessions and whole-night observation camps will be organised two to three times a month, particularly around the new moon phase for optimal visibility. The forest department has also tied up with Trek Tamil Nadu, which has signed an MoU with Starvoirs to support astronomical events and overnight stargazing programmes.
Accommodation will be available at Agaya Gangai eco-huts, with transport arrangements facilitated by the department, offering both overnight and non-overnight visitor options.