Three arrested for scuffle over damaged PMK banners in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Three persons have been arrested following a clash that erupted over damaging banners of PMK in Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district.

According to a release issued by the Chengalpattu district police, the incident occurred on February 20 at Ellaiamman Temple junction. Around 11.30 pm, two boys — a 17-year-old and a college student — allegedly damaged 19 banners belonging to the PMK. While one fled, the college student was intercepted and allegedly assaulted by party members while attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

Following formal complaints from both parties — PMK cadre and the student’s mother — on February 22, the Cheyyur police filed two FIRs. Based on the complaint from the boy’s mother, a case was filed under various sections of the BNS and SC/ST Act, leading to arrest of two persons for assault. Simultaneously, a case was filed against the other group for property damage and rioting, resulting in the arrest of one person.