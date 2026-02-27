Tamil Nadu

Three arrested for scuffle over damaged PMK banners in Chengalpattu

While one fled, the college student was intercepted and allegedly assaulted by party members while attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

CHENNAI: Three persons have been arrested following a clash that erupted over damaging banners of PMK in Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district.

According to a release issued by the Chengalpattu district police, the incident occurred on February 20 at Ellaiamman Temple junction. Around 11.30 pm, two boys — a 17-year-old and a college student — allegedly damaged 19 banners belonging to the PMK. While one fled, the college student was intercepted and allegedly assaulted by party members while attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

Following formal complaints from both parties — PMK cadre and the student’s mother — on February 22, the Cheyyur police filed two FIRs. Based on the complaint from the boy’s mother, a case was filed under various sections of the BNS and SC/ST Act, leading to arrest of two persons for assault. Simultaneously, a case was filed against the other group for property damage and rioting, resulting in the arrest of one person.

