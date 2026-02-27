Tiruchy corporation presents Rs 106-crore deficit budget for 2026-27

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy corporation has projected a deficit of `106.75 crore for the financial year 2026-27. As per the budget tabled by taxation-finance committee chairperson T Muthuselvam on Thursday, the civic body has projected revenue of Rs 1,248.37 crore and expenditure of Rs 1,355.12 crore.
Speaking ahead of the budget presentation, Mayor MU Anbalagan said funds would be channelled into projects aimed at improving infrastructure and public spaces in the city.
These include installation of heritage-style street lamps on major roads at a cost of Rs 10 crore, upgrading 4,000 low-intensity 20-watt LED street lights to 40-watt LEDs at a cost of Rs 2 crore, and developing roadside parks across five zones, at a cost of Rs 1 crore each.
The mayor also said that measures would be taken to make the city dust-free. "People living along the Uyyakondan canal would be sensitised to stop releasing waste water into the water body and instead use the UGD system. Road medians and speed breakers will be painted, and reflective stickers will be installed at a cost of Rs 2 crore," he said.
Anbalagan also stated that renovation of the Teppakulam tank, which has been under corporation maintenance since 1949 as per a 99-year lease agreement, will begin soon. "With private sector participation, we will renovate Teppakulam, install heritage lights, and develop walking tracks along with a children's park,"
Other initiatives include installation of digital systems at the Panujappur truck terminal to monitor vehicle movement and improve fuel efficiency, restoring Kottakulam lake, creating floating wetlands in canals, installing floating aerators in several waterbodies, erecting trash barriers, improving air quality and EV expansion, promoting energy efficiency and renewable usage, and managing solid waste.
AIADMK councillors KK Ambikapathi and C Aravindan alleged that their wards were neglected. In response, the mayor stated that projects worth Rs 64 crore have been undertaken in their wards. The councillors however said they were not convinced and walked out.
Major allocations
Rs 361.84 crore - Mitigation of climate change impact. Measures include strengthening drains and constructing 52 km of storm water drains at Rs 32.50 crore and developing 10 Miyawaki forests at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore each
Rs 114 crore - Installation of two ground-mounted solar power plants
Rs 100 crore - Replacing motors in all pumping stations
Rs 100 crore - Strengthening flood protection walls to prevent floods.
Rs 75 crore - Corporation main office building
Rs 69.56 crore - Road construction. Projects proposed include replacing damaged BT (Bituminous Tar) roads with concrete roads
Rs 60 crore - Water storage wells and pumps on the Kollidam river