Tiruchy corporation presents Rs 106-crore deficit budget for 2026-27

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy corporation has projected a deficit of `106.75 crore for the financial year 2026-27. As per the budget tabled by taxation-finance committee chairperson T Muthuselvam on Thursday, the civic body has projected revenue of Rs 1,248.37 crore and expenditure of Rs 1,355.12 crore.

Speaking ahead of the budget presentation, Mayor MU Anbalagan said funds would be channelled into projects aimed at improving infrastructure and public spaces in the city.

These include installation of heritage-style street lamps on major roads at a cost of Rs 10 crore, upgrading 4,000 low-intensity 20-watt LED street lights to 40-watt LEDs at a cost of Rs 2 crore, and developing roadside parks across five zones, at a cost of Rs 1 crore each.

The mayor also said that measures would be taken to make the city dust-free. "People living along the Uyyakondan canal would be sensitised to stop releasing waste water into the water body and instead use the UGD system. Road medians and speed breakers will be painted, and reflective stickers will be installed at a cost of Rs 2 crore," he said.