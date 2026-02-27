Transformer procurement case: Madras HC seeks tender documents

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed Tangedco and the DVAC to file the tender documents relating to the procurement of transformers and records of the preliminary inquiry conducted into complaints of alleged irregularities. The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan directed both authorities to file the documents within a week and adjourned the hearing.

The court was hearing petitions, including the one filed by Arappor Iyakkam, on the alleged irregularities committed during the tenure of former minister V Senthil Balaji. In its plea, Arappor Iyakkam sought a direction to the DVAC to register an FIR, alleging commission of irregularities to the tune of `397 crore in the procurement of 45,800 transformers between 2021 and 2023.

Senior counsel V Suresh, appearing for Arappor, submitted that a complaint was lodged with the DVAC in 2023 but the agency failed to get approval and investigate the allegations even after three months, as prescribed under section 17 A of Prevention of Corruption Act, had lapsed. Advocate General PS Raman submitted that the procedure, which was in vogue since 1987, has been followed by Tangedco for procuring the transformers. If tenders are not given for purchase, the state will run short of adequate numbers of transformers to meet the requirements, he said.