Two-year-old girl dies after sexual assault, DMK man held for murder

KRISHNAGIRI: A 40-year-old functionary of the DMK has been arrested on charges of murder and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in connection with the alleged sexual abuse and death of a two-year-old girl near Anchetti late on Thursday night.

The accused, identified as Periyanayagam, a DMK youth wing branch secretary from Kombaikadu near Jesurajapalayam village, was arrested by the Anchetti police.

According to police sources, a 24-year-old woman working as a mason had returned to her native village near Krishnagiri district with her two-year-old daughter after separating from her husband in Tiruvannamalai. A few months later, as per sources, she entered into a relationship with Periyanayagam and began living with him.

On December 11 last year, the child was taken to a private hospital in Anchetti after allegedly suffering a seizure. Doctors declared her brought dead. The child’s father later lodged a complaint expressing suspicion over the death and sought an inquiry.

A post-mortem revealed severe internal injuries. During investigation, police suspected foul play and alleged that the accused had sexually assaulted the child when her mother was at work, leading to fatal injuries.