Wildfire breaks out in Yercaud's Nagalur, quickly brought under control

SALEM: A wildfire broke out in Nagalur area of Yercaud on Wednesday and was brought under control by the co-ordinated efforts of the Fire and Rescue Services department and Forest Department, officials said.

During summer, high temperature causes leaves to lose their moisture content, making forest and hilly areas vulnerable to fire especially when accompanied by strong winds, officials said.

The blaze in Nagalur was reported in the afternoon, following which fire and forest personnel rushed to the spot. Changing wind directions was a significant challenge in bringing the fire under control. Due to this, counter fire method was used, one of the officials noted.

Forest Range Officer of Yercaud said, "Such fires are common in summer and we have alerted our department and public to remain cautious. The Nagalur area where the fire broke out was under the Revenue department and we coordinated with them to bring it under control. It was not a major fire accident, he added.