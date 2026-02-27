Worker asphyxiated to death in Tamil Nadu, kin get Rs 30 lakh relief

THOOTHUKUDI: A 30-year-old contract worker was asphyxiated to death after he allegedly tripped and fell in a trench on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Rajkumar of Paruthikulam in Tirunelveli.
Another worker, Sankar, who tried to save Rajkumar, was also asphyxiated. He is receiving treatment at Thoothukudi medical college hospital. Sources said Rajkumar and Sankar were deployed for checking the functions of a motor at the trench of the UGD scheme at Athibarasakthi Nagar UGD complex on Wednesday evening.
Sankar was equipped with mandated face masks and safety gear. However, when he gave his mobile phone to Rajkumar, who was standing a few metres above the trench without wearing any safety gear, the latter slipped and fell inside the trench and was asphyxiated. While Rajkumar died on the spot, the conservancy workers admitted Sankar to a GH.
The SIPCOT police have registered a case. Meanwhile, on Thursday, family members, including Rajkumar’s wife, staged a sit-in protest at Thoothukudi corporation office demanding a compensation of 30 lakh. Untouchability eradication front district secretary Kasi demanded at least Rs 30 lakh compensation, a house, and two acres of agricultural land for livelihood.
The corporation provided the compensation to Rajkumar’s wife. “The compensation amount will be recovered from the contractor, since he is responsible for providing relief,” said Thoothukudi Corporation commissioner S Priyanka. Following this, the family agreed to receive the body of the deceased.