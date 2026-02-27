Worker asphyxiated to death in Tamil Nadu, kin get Rs 30 lakh relief

Sankar was equipped with mandated face masks and safety gear. However, when he gave his mobile phone to Rajkumar, who was standing a few metres above the trench without wearing any safety gear, the latter slipped and fell inside the trench and was asphyxiated. While Rajkumar died on the spot, the conservancy workers admitted Sankar to a GH.

The SIPCOT police have registered a case. Meanwhile, on Thursday, family members, including Rajkumar’s wife, staged a sit-in protest at Thoothukudi corporation office demanding a compensation of 30 lakh. Untouchability eradication front district secretary Kasi demanded at least Rs 30 lakh compensation, a house, and two acres of agricultural land for livelihood.

The corporation provided the compensation to Rajkumar’s wife. “The compensation amount will be recovered from the contractor, since he is responsible for providing relief,” said Thoothukudi Corporation commissioner S Priyanka. Following this, the family agreed to receive the body of the deceased.