127 AEOs appointed under UATT-2.0 scheme in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A total of 127 agri extension officers (AEOs) have been appointed under the Uzhavar Aluvalar Thodarbu Thittam (UATT - 2.0), which is the scheme implemented by the government to provide a single interface for all agricultural updates and details to farmers in the district. The agri extension officers under the UATT-2.0 are appointed area-wise at the village panchayat level. Of 228 village panchayats in Coimbatore, one AEO covers a minimum of two village panchayats under the scheme.

Based on farmers' demands, the government announced the implementation of the scheme by appointing AEOs at the panchayat-level for all communication for agricultural needs, by integrating services from agriculture, horticulture, agricultural marketing, and agricultural engineering departments.

Earlier, farmers needed to contact each department to get details about the schemes implemented by the government. Following the implementation of the scheme, farmers can get updates related to the four departments through AEOs who are appointed for each village.

"According to the government order, the appointment of AEOs has been made for each village. One AEO is allocated for an agricultural area between 2,922 acres and 3,200 acres by accommodating one to three panchayats in a block.

Of the 121 AEO posts, 63 officials are from the agricultural department, 47 officials are from the horticulture department, and 17 officials are from the agri marketing and business department. They had taken charge a month ago," said M Tamilselvi, Joint Director of the agricultural department. Newly appointed AEOs under the UATT have been given two weeks to complete pending work in their respective departments, she added.

Appreciating the appointments, farmers said that it would help them get updated information about all agricultural needs related to the four departments.