CCMC announces tariffs for newly-opened hockey ground in RS Puram

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has fixed the user fee structure for the newly-inaugurated international-standard hockey ground at RS Puram in Coimbatore, setting tariffs ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 10,000 depending on the usage.
The fee structure was approved during an urgent meeting of the CCMC council held on Thursday. Civic officials said the charges have been fixed on a daily, per-match and hourly basis to make the facility accessible to different users, including sports associations, educational institutions and corporate organisations.
The corporation is also planning to sign an MOU with the Hockey Association and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to provide free hockey training for students studying in corporation and government schools.
According to the approved rates, private schools, colleges and public sector undertakings will be charged Rs 8,560/day for full-day tournaments or events, inclusive of water and electricity charges. Corporate organisations and organisers of state and national-level matches will have to pay Rs 13,560 for a whole day. For matches conducted individually, sports associations will be charged Rs 970/match, while private educational institutions and public sector undertakings will pay Rs 1,470/match. Corporate entities will be charged Rs 2,470/match.
For training sessions, associations will be charged Rs 510/hour. Private educational institutions will pay Rs 810/hour, while sports academies will be charged Rs 1,060/hour. All tariffs include water and electricity charges. To maintain the synthetic playing surface, about 20,000 litres of water will be sprayed through a pop-up sprinkler system before each match. Officials revealed that the ground can host a maximum of eight matches per day.
The facility, built at Rs 9.67 crores, was inaugurated on December 30 last year by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin.