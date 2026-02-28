CCMC announces tariffs for newly-opened hockey ground in RS Puram

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has fixed the user fee structure for the newly-inaugurated international-standard hockey ground at RS Puram in Coimbatore, setting tariffs ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 10,000 depending on the usage.

The fee structure was approved during an urgent meeting of the CCMC council held on Thursday. Civic officials said the charges have been fixed on a daily, per-match and hourly basis to make the facility accessible to different users, including sports associations, educational institutions and corporate organisations.

The corporation is also planning to sign an MOU with the Hockey Association and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to provide free hockey training for students studying in corporation and government schools.