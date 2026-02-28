CM slams BJP over false cases, bid to use ‘Delhi formula’ in TN

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday accused the BJP of trying to implement the ‘Delhi formula’ in Tamil Nadu, referring to the way AAP leaders were implicated in “false cases” by ‘unleashing central agencies’ on them. He was speaking at the DMK western zone booth committee members’ training conference in Coimbatore.

Stalin said the BJP acted cowardly by filing false cases (Delhi excise policy case) against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and jailed him. It (BJP) did not have the courage to face elections honestly and in a straightforward manner, he added.

“Today (Friday), the (Delhi) court said there is no basis for the case against him (Kejriwal). Can BJP return the days Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia spent in jail? Can they conduct elections again in Delhi? They are trying to implement the same formula in Tamil Nadu. They are trying to intimidate us using their agencies. We are neither slaves nor cowards to be afraid of their empty threats. We will face it courageously,” Stalin said.