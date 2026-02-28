CM slams BJP over false cases, bid to use ‘Delhi formula’ in TN

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday accused the BJP of trying to implement the ‘Delhi formula’ in Tamil Nadu, referring to the way AAP leaders were implicated in “false cases” by ‘unleashing central agencies’ on them. He was speaking at the DMK western zone booth committee members’ training conference in Coimbatore.
Stalin said the BJP acted cowardly by filing false cases (Delhi excise policy case) against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and jailed him. It (BJP) did not have the courage to face elections honestly and in a straightforward manner, he added.
“Today (Friday), the (Delhi) court said there is no basis for the case against him (Kejriwal). Can BJP return the days Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia spent in jail? Can they conduct elections again in Delhi? They are trying to implement the same formula in Tamil Nadu. They are trying to intimidate us using their agencies. We are neither slaves nor cowards to be afraid of their empty threats. We will face it courageously,” Stalin said.
Accusing the BJP of singing a different tune in view of TN election, Stalin said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suddenly started praising late CM J Jayalalithaa, who threw down the gauntlet – ‘Modi or Lady’. Why has Modi suddenly developed affection for her? Has he forgotten the challenge Jayalalithaa threw down to him? Has he forgotten Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the most corrupt government in India was the AIADMK government? In the BJP’s 12-year rule at the centre, they have done nothing for TN. With no achievement to boast of, Modi is now singing Jayalalithaa’s praises only to get votes.”
Hitting out at AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, the CM said he (EPS) is emerging as a “great traitor” by allying with the BJP. “It is our foremost duty to expose their alliance – of Tamil-haters and traitors – before the people and gift them defeat,” the CM added.