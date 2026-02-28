CM Stalin opens 13 road projects, bridge worth Rs 4,813 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 13 road projects and a bridge constructed by the state highways department at a total cost of Rs 4,813.92 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the Mayiladuthurai bypass project, to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 113 crore.

During the first phase, the project will be taken up for a 10-km-long two-lane road connecting Kallanai road and Tharangambadi-Mayiladuthurai road, the statement said.

The projects inaugurated include a 12.8-km six-lane stretch of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road from Punnapakkam to Thiruvallur bypass, forming part of 26.5-km section II between Thatchur and the Tiruvallur bypass. The 133-km CPRR begins at Ennore Port and ends at Poonjeri near Mahabalipuram on ECR, passing through Thatchur, Tiruvallur bypass, Sriperumbudur, and SP Koil.

With two-lane service roads on either side, the 12.8 km road has been built at a cost of Rs 719.1 crore. Stalin also opened a 26-km four lane stretch between Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, a 13.79-km portion of the same road widened into two-lanes with paved shoulders and 6.84-km Walajabad bypass.

The Kancheepuram - Arakkonam - Tiruttani Road has been developed to a 10-metre-wide two-lane road for 41.779 km (including 16.915 km of Arakkonam bypass) at a cost of Rs 674.19 crore.