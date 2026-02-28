Madurai airport: HC faults villagers for not vacating land, sets deadline

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday ordered the residents of Chinna Udaippu village, whose lands were acquired by the state for the upgradation of Madurai airport as an international airport, to vacate their lands within two weeks, failing which the state can forcibly take possession.

The court further directed the Madurai collector to allot two cents land each to eligible residents within two weeks of receiving consent letter from them, adding that the state should issue orders to construct free houses for them as agreed to by it before the court.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan passed the order on a batch of petitions, which stated that nearly 350 families belonging to Scheduled Caste were living in Chinna Udaippu since time immemorial. The state announced its proposal to acquire their lands for the airport expansion in 2009 and acquired it in a phased manner from 2018 onwards by paying a meagre amount.

Though the process was completed by 2023, nearly 30 residents have not been paid compensation and not even one was given an alternate house, land or any form of rehabilitation, they alleged. The senior counsel representing them pointed out that continuance of the acquisition proceedings initiated under the TN Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997 wasillegal in view of the Revival Act 38 of 2019, especially in the absence of new rules relating to rehabilitation and resettlement.