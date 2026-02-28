Navy to be a 200-plus ship force by 2035, says chief

CHENNAI: Indian Navy plans to induct about 15 warships in 2026, setting an unprecedented benchmark of fleet expansion in the service’s history, said Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Speaking in Chennai after commissioning INS Anjadip, a new shallow-water anti-submarine warfare (ASW) platform, on Friday, Admiral Tripathi said the Navy had commissioned 12 warships and a submarine in 2025 alone, signalling a sustained acceleration in force induction. The Navy is on course to become a 200-plus ship force by 2035, Tripathi said, adding that all 50 vessels currently on order are being built in Indian shipyards.

“Moving beyond platforms, our aim is to take Aatmanir Bharat to the component level and build a fully self-reliant force by 2047,” the admiral said, while stressing that indigenous capability would need to be matched with partnerships and interoperability to remain effective in a contested maritime environment.

He said the Navy is placing renewed emphasis on undersea and anti-submarine warfare - a capability gap that has drawn growing scrutiny as strategic competition intensifies across the Indo-Pacific.