Rockfort Teppakulam, roads around it to be restored at Rs 3 crore

TIRUCHY: The historic Teppakulam tank near Rockfort Temple is set for a major makeover after repeated complaints over encroachments and traffic congestion. The Teppakulam tank, which belongs to the Thayumanavar Swamy temple, was handed over to the Tiruchy city corporation for maintenance under a 99-year lease agreement dated May 23, 1949. Spread over 5.30 acres, the waterbody is located in one of the busiest parts of the city and serves as a gateway to commercial hubs such as Rockfort Temple and NSB Road.

Over the years, encroachments by shops and street vendors around the tank created major obstacles for pedestrians and worsened traffic congestion. Residents and daily commuters had long demanded their removal to make the area safer and more accessible. "People had to walk on the road because the footpaths were blocked. We are relieved that the vendors have been relocated and that restoration work is finally set to begin," said S Meenakshi, a resident of Andal Street.

In November 2025, acting on an order by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the Tiruchy city corporation declared the Malaikottai-Teppakulam stretch a no-vending zone and relocated street vendors to alternative sites across the city through the Street Vending Committee.

During Thursday's budget presentation, Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan said, "We have tied up with private textile showrooms and other businesses on NSB Road to fund the restoration of the Teppakulam tank through Corporate Social Responsibility contributions. The estimated cost of the project is between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore."