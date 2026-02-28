Sale of baby boy for Rs 30,000: Two, including mother, held

TIRUVARUR: The police on Thursday arrested two women including the mother for selling a new born baby for Rs 30,000.

Sources said, a 23-year-old pregnant woman from a village near Koradacherry was admitted to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital on February 10 and delivered a baby boy on February 14. When the staff of the hospital visited her bed on February 19, she was not there. The woman had left the hospital with the baby without proper discharge advice from the doctors.

Based on information the Tiruvarur taluk police launched a search for the woman and found that the baby was not with her. During inquiries, it was found that the mother sold her baby to a childless 28-year-old acquaintance based in Tiruthuraipoondi area for a price of `30,000.

Following this, the police registered a case under section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and arrested both the women. The baby was sent in custody of the Child Welfare Committee but later handed over to the parents, after they assurance to raise it.