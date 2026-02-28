TN power demand nears 19,000 MW ahead of peak summer, elections

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s power demand has surged close to the 19,000 MW-mark well ahead of peak summer. According to data from the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Ltd accessed by TNIE, peak power demand touched 18,955 MW on Friday. Power consumption stood at 396.403 million units (MU) on Thursday. During the same period last year, peak demand was 15,070 MW, indicating a sharp year-on-year jump.

Officials said demand is expected to rise further in the coming months due to higher commercial activity, rising summer temperature and election-related work across the state. With the state preparing for the Assembly elections, authorities are closely monitoring supply to ensure uninterrupted power during the crucial period.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) told TNIE that the Southern Regional Power Committee has projected that Tamil Nadu’s demand could reach 23,000 MW during the summer months this year.