‘TN to be free of Senna Spectabilis in three months’: Supriya Sahu

CHENNAI: Additional chief secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forest department Supriya Sahu informed the Madras High Court on Friday that the state will become Senna Spectabilis-free in two to three months, as the invasive species is being removed in an effective manner.

The submission was made before a special division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy when forest-related cases came up for hearing.

“We have been taking effective measures for removal of the invasive species. Total removal of Senna Spectabilis is nearing completion. In two to three months, the state will become free of Senna Spectabilis,” she told the bench.

The additional chief secretary noted that funds to the tune of Rs 70.41 crore were allotted in the budget for the years 2024-25 and 2025-26. For 2026-27, Rs 25 crore has been allocated in the budget.