To prevent theft of copper, Tangedco plans to seal transformers in Madurai

MADURAI: Following the recent theft of copper winding from four transformers over the past few weeks, Tangedco has decided to seal the outer layers of single-pole transformers situated in remote areas of Melur taluk in Madurai district.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Tangedco (Madurai) said, "Single-pole transformers are situated in remote areas of Melur taluk, featuring durable copper windings at their core. The copper windings alone cost Rs 4,000 per kilogram. Each transformer contains over 40 kilograms of these windings. The thieves cut off power by severing eight wires and then removed the eight bolts on both sides of the transformer to extract and carry away the copper windings."

The official mentioned that each transformer contains approximately 100 litres of transformer oil, which costs around Rs 110 to Rs 120 per litre, but the oil was left untouched. Tangedco officials believed that at least two or more persons were involved in the theft.

"In order to prevent the theft, we had decided to implement a GPS chip in transformers, but the implant was very costly. Besides, there are 180 transformers in Kottampatti, 200 transformers in Karungalakudi. More importantly, around 110 transformers are located in isolated locations near farmland and remote areas. So, we decided to implement welding of the bolts, and smaller openings in both sections of the transformers. This will thwart the efforts of the culprits," the official added.