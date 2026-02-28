Two months on, 328 teaching fellows in Anna University's constituent colleges await contract renewal

TIRUCHY: A total of 328 teaching fellows attached to the 16 constituent colleges of Anna University express concerns over their professional continuity as they complain that their contracts haven’t been renewed since the start of this year, placing them on the waitlist for about two months now.

Several of the affected teaching fellows said they have been serving the university for over a decade, having been engaged in phases since 2010 onconsolidated monthly salaries ranging from Rs 27,000 to Rs 30,000.

Jaison Vimal Raj, a teaching fellow with 13 years of service at the constituent college in Tiruchy, said the exclusion was disproportionate. "We take the same number of classes as permanent faculty. Removing 328 fellows while only about 190 permanent staff have come in clearly shows the imbalance," he said.

According to representatives of the teaching fellows, 232 were recruited as permanent faculty members through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), of whom about 190 joined duty in December 2025.

Keeping 328 experienced fellows out of classrooms, however, has sharply reduced teaching strength across the 16 campuses, increasing workload for the remaining faculty and affecting efficiency, they added.

Saravana Kumar, a coordinator of the teaching fellows, cited Tiruchy as a case in point. "The campus now has about 145 permanent staff. Forty-eight teaching fellows were taken out, while only 15 joined through the TRB. The overall staff strength has effectively come down," he said.

Permanent faculty members, however, are being asked to handle up to 25 hours of teaching per week, well above the norms of 16 hours. Guest lecturers engaged on an hourly basis to offset the shortage have also not been deployed consistently, he claimed.